Rockets fired at Jerusalem as Hamas ultimatum expires

The Red Alert siren which warns of rocket attacks sounded in Jerusalem shortly after 6 PM Monday evening, right as the ultimatum issued by the Hamas terrorist organization expired.

The terrorist organization had demanded that to pull all troops from the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem by 6 PM tonight. Hamas also called on Israel to free all Arabs detained for rioting in Jerusalem by that time.

The organizers of the Jerusalem Day Flag Dance called off the event shortly after it began following the Hamas threat and Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to ban the march from passing through the Damascus Gate.

Alarms were also heard in Beit Shemesh and dozens of other cities and towns in central Israel.

Residents of Jerusalem reported hearing explosions. Channel 12 News reported that six rockets were fired at Jerusalem. Police have begun to evacuate people from the Old City of Jerusalem in response to the rocket fire. The Knesset has also been evacuated.

Hamas released a statement claiming that the rocket fire was in "response to the enemy's aggression in the holy city."

Shortly afterwards, Red Alert sirens were also heard in Gaza periphery communities, including Sderot and other communities in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council.