Flag Dance cancelled after Hamas issues ultimatum

The organizers of the Jerusalem Day Flag Dance called off the event after the Hamas terrorist organization issued an ultimatum calling on Israel to pull all troops from the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem by 6 PM tonight.

The terrorist organization also called on Israel to free all Arabs detained for rioting in Jerusalem by that time.

The Flag Dance had already begun when the decision to cancel it was made. It is unclear if the dancers are aware of the decision.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has convened the political-security cabinet in light of the security situation.

The IDF has decided to block areas and roads near the Gaza Strip perimeter fence. In addition, train service has been halted between Beersheba and Ashkelon.

The closed roads include Route 4 between Zikim and Kibbutz Nir Am, Route 34 between Yad Mordechai and Kibbutz Erez, and Route 23 between Mefalsim and the Kfar Aza Junction.

Visitors have also been barred from several hilltop lookout posts near the Gaza border.

Hospitals around the country have been placed on high alert and the government is preparing for rocket attacks on the center of the country. Air traffic to Israel is being diverted to the north of Ben Gurion Airport.