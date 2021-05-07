Three officers injured in clashes on Temple Mount

Clashes broke out on Friday evening between police forces and Muslim worshipers following the conclusion of prayers on the Temple Mount.

Police forces dispersed hundreds of rioters using stun grenades and other means. During the riot, the officers were pelted with rocks, bottles and other objects.

Three police officers were injured in the violence. According to Palestinian Arab reports, several worshipers were injured.

Arabs also rioted in the Damascus Gate in the Old city.

Earlier, following afternoon prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque attended by about 75,000 people, riots also broke out in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem.

During those riots there, police officers were seen pushing MK Ahmed Tibi from the Joint List party. Two rioters were arrested.

Late Thursday night and early Friday morning, Arab rioters attacked Jewish residents of the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood (Sheikh Jarrah), hurling rocks and firebombs.

The attacks are the latest in a wave of rioting and other violent incidents by Arabs in the capital during the month of Ramadan.

During the rioting overnight, a Jewish-owned vehicle was set on fire and destroyed by the Arab rioters.

