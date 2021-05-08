State Department 'extremely concerned' about 'confrontations in Jerusalem'

The US State Department on Friday issued a statement equating Israel with the Palestinian Authority Arabs rioting in Jerusalem.

According to the statement by State Department spokesman Ned Price, the US "is extremely concerned about ongoing confrontations in Jerusalem, including on the Haram al-Sharif / Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah, which have reportedly resulted in scores of injured people."

The statement added that "there is no excuse for violence, but such bloodshed is especially disturbing now, coming as it does on the last days of Ramadan."

"We call on Israeli and Palestinian officials to act decisively to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence," the statement added, emphasizing that "it is absolutely critical that all sides exercise restraint, refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo" on the Temple Mount, both "in word and in practice."

"Leaders across the spectrum must denounce all violent acts. Security services must ensure the safety of all of Jerusalem’s residents and hold all perpetrators to account."

The statement went on to express that the Department is "deeply concerned about the potential eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of Jerusalem, many of whom have lived in their homes for generations."

"It is critical to avoid steps that exacerbate tensions or take us farther away from peace. This includes evictions in East Jerusalem, settlement activity, home demolitions, and acts of terrorism."

The statement concluded by urging "both sides" to "exercise decisive leadership and work cooperatively" towards ending "the violence," while at the same time urging Israel to approach "the residents of Sheikh Jarrah with compassion and respect, and consider the totality of these complex historical cases and how they impact real lives today."