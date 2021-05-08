Jerusalem: Dozens of Arabs attack Jewish families returning home from synagogue

Dozens of Arabs violently attacked Jewish families walking to synagogue on Saturday.

The violent attacks, both physical and verbal, occurred as the families were walking from Jerusalem's Beit Orot neighborhood to pray in Beit Hahoshen.

During the afternoon hours, approximately five families left Beit Orot to pray in the Beit Hahoshen area. On the way there, they were met by Arabs who shouted racist comments at them. On the way back, near the At-Tur Junction, dozens of Arabs surrounded them, violently attacking them.

The Arab rioters threw objects and stones at the Jews, and smacked them violently. Miraculously, no one suffered physical injuries.

An armed IDF soldier who had spent Shabbat (the Sabbath) in Beit Avot fired into the air and chased the rioters away. Police officers called to the scene took the soldier to the police station, recorded his testimony, and released him.

On Friday, 17 police officers were injured, including one who suffered moderate-to-serious injuries after being hit in the face with a rock, in riots that broke out at the Temple Mount on Friday evening. Police forces dispersed hundreds of Arab rioters using stun grenades and other means. During the riot, the officers were pelted with rocks, bottles and other objects.

The officer who was hit by a rock was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital for treatment.