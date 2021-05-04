Facebook Oversight Board to rule on Trump ban on Wednesday

Former US President Donald Trump will find out this week whether his Facebook account will be reinstated, The Associated Press reported.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board said it will announce its decision Wednesday on a case concerning the former President.

Facebook banned Trump from the platform in the wake of the January 6 riots on the US Capitol, which Trump has been accused of inciting.

In January, Facebook referred its decision to indefinitely suspend Trump from the platform to the independent Oversight Board, a panel of experts and civic leaders from around the world that was established last year.

Last month, the Oversight Board said the final ruling in Trump’s case would take a bit longer than anticipated.

Twitter also shut down Trump’s account following the Capitol riots and later approved a permanent ban on the former President.

Twitter and Facebook were the first of many companies to take action against Trump, and were followed by Google which suspended Trump's YouTube channel, Reddit which banned some pro-Trump forums, and Snapchat, which permanently banned Trump’s on the day he left office.

Conservatives on Capitol Hill and beyond have contended that moves by Facebook and Twitter to "deplatform" Trump demonstrate political bias and inhibit free speech.