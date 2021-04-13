White House: US had nothing to do with Natanz explosion

The White House said on Monday that the United States had nothing to do with Sunday’s explosion at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant in Iran, AFP reports.

"The US was not involved in any manner," Press Secretary Jen Psaki was quoted as having told reporters. "We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts."

On Sunday, an Iranian official blamed "sabotage" for the disruption of the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz nuclear facility.

Iran’s top nuclear official condemned the attack on the Natanz plant as an act of “nuclear terrorism”, and hinted that Iran may retaliate.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the incident and promised revenge.

"Zionists want to take revenge for the success in the path of lifting the oppressive sanctions, but we will not allow it," Zarif said, adding, "We will take revenge for these actions from Zionists themselves."

Two intelligence officials told The New York Times on Sunday that it could take at least nine months to restore Natanz’s production, since the explosion had dealt a severe blow to Iran’s ability to enrich uranium. They also claimed there had been an "Israeli role" in the incident.