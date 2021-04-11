Iranian official: Sabotage may be behind nuclear plant accident

An Iranian official blamed "sabotage" for the disruption of the electrical distribution grid of the country’s Natanz nuclear facility Sunday.

Malek Shariati Niasar, the spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s energy committee, wrote on Twitter that the accident, which occurred one day after the plant began enriching uranium, was "very suspicious" and speculated that it was caused by “sabotage and infiltration.”

Iran has stated that there were no casualties or radiation leakage from the incident.

It has been speculated that the accident was the result of an Israeli operation to disrupt ran's nuclear weapons program.

Channel 11 reporter Amichai Stein tweeted regarding the incident that "The assessment is that the fault in the Natanz power grid was the result of an Israeli cyber operation."