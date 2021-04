How should we relate to the new dates of significance added to the Hebrew calendar since the establishment of the State of Israel?

Is there something about each of these days that even most of the Jewish world doesn't fully appreciate?

Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen is joined by Justin Ellis of Fuel For Truth for an in depth discussion unpacking the deeper meanings of Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron, Yom HaAtzmaut & Yom Yerushalayim.