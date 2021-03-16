Syria says Israel carried out air strikes in Damascus

Syrian media reported on Tuesday evening that Israel attacked targets in the Damascus area and in southern Syria.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense systems were activated due to "Israeli aggression." Syria’s official SANA news agency said that several missiles were intercepted over the skies of the Syrian capital.

Several weeks ago, Syrian news outlets reported that Israeli warplanes attacked Iranian targets near Damascus.

The alleged attack appeared to be in response to the shelling of an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman, which was attributed to Iran.

In mid-February, Syrian state television reported that the country’s air defense intercepted "Israeli aggression" over Damascus.

In late January, Syria reported that its air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike in the Hama area.

A Syrian military source said the attack originated from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli. He added that the Syrian air defense systems intercepted the missiles and downed most of them.

Two weeks earlier, Syrian TV reported that the country’s air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike over southern Damascus.

A week before that, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in the Damascus area and thwarted an Israeli air strike.