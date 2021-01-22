Report in Syria: Israeli air strike in the Hama area

Syria's official news agency, SANA, reported on Thursday night that the country's air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike in the Hama area.

According to the report, explosions were heard in the area.

Last week, Syrian media reported that Israel conducted air strikes in the Deir Ezzor district and the city of Al-Bukamal, near the border with Iraq.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported explosions on the Syrian-Iraqi border as a result of air strikes on Syrian territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the attacks targeted military sites belonging to pro-Iranian militias. The organization said that at least 40 people were killed in the air strikes.

Two weeks ago, Syrian TV reported that the country’s air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike over southern Damascus.

A week before that, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in the Damascus area and thwarted an Israeli air strike.

According to reports, one person was killed in the air strike and three soldiers were injured.