Syria claims: Israel attacked targets near Damascus

Syrian air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike over southern Damascus on Wednesday evening, Reuters reported, citing Syrian state TV.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that explosions were heard in the skies over Damascus.

The Syrian Army said, "At 11:10 p.m., the Israeli enemy attacked from the air, by launching missiles from the direction of the Golan Heights, several targets in southern Syria.”

“Our air defense systems deflected the missiles and intercepted most of them,” the statement added.

Israel is not commenting on the reports.

Last week, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in the Damascus area and thwarted an Israeli air strike.

According to reports, one person was killed in the air strike and three soldiers were injured.

Several days earlier, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in response to an “Israeli aggression” near Masyaf in northwestern Syria.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least six Iranian-aligned fighters were killed and more injured in the air strike.

Satellite footage published after that air strike showed that it destroyed four production buildings that were used for mixing and casting components of missile engines and warheads.