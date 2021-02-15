Syria claims Israel attacked near Damascus

Syrian air defense intercepted "Israeli aggression" over Damascus on Sunday night, Syrian state television reported.

So far, no additional details are available.

Earlier this month, the Syrian news agency SANA reported that Israel attacked targets in southern Syria.

According to the report, Syria's air defenses responded to "an Israeli aggression" over the region.

An official military source in Syria said that the Syrian army's air defense systems were activated against the Israeli missiles and shot down most of them. He added that there were no injuries and that only damage to property was caused.

The alleged Israeli attack came hours after an anti-aircraft missile was fired at an Israel Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle.

In late January, Syria reported that its air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike in the Hama area.

A Syrian military source said the attack originated from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli. He added that the Syrian air defense systems intercepted the missiles and downed most of them.

Two weeks earlier, Syrian TV reported that the country’s air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike over southern Damascus.

A week before that, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in the Damascus area and thwarted an Israeli air strike.