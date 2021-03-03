The Red Heifer, Purity & Passover

This week's Torah reading of Ki Tisa, (Exodus 30:11 - 34:35), is action-packed, balancing our time between the final preparations for building the Mishkan (Tabernacle) and chronicling the debacle of the gold calf.

To add to the excitement, we also read about the ordinance of the red heifer this Shabbat, in anticipation of the fast approaching Passover offering.

Announcing a new series of teachings about the Temple ketoret Incense, also described in Ki Tisa, with all-new illustrations and teachings.