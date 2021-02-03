Syria claims Israel attacked in southern part of the country

The Syrian news agency SANA reported on Wednesday evening that Israel attacked targets in southern Syria.

According to the report, Syria's air defenses responded to "an Israeli aggression" over the region.

The alleged Israeli attack came hours after an anti-aircraft missile was fired at an Israel Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle.

The IDF said that anti-aircraft fire was detected from Lebanon at a UAV that was carrying out routine operations over Lebanese territory, but said the attempted attack failed and the UAV was not damaged and continued its mission.

In late January, Syria reported that its air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike in the Hama area.

A Syrian military source said the attack originated from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli. He added that the Syrian air defense systems intercepted the missiles and downed most of them.

Two weeks earlier, Syrian TV reported that the country’s air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike over southern Damascus.

A week before that, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in the Damascus area and thwarted an Israeli air strike.