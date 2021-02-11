Twitter: We will not allow Trump back on the platform

Twitter will not allow former US President Donald Trump back on the platform even if he runs for office again, the company's chief financial officer said Wednesday, according to AFP.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform, whether you're a commentator, a CFO or a current or former public official," Ned Segal was quoted as having said in an interview with CNBC.

"Our policies are designed to ensure that people are not inciting violence," Segal added. "And if anybody does that we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back."

Twitter permanently banned Trump following the violent riots at the US Capitol on January 6, which Trump has been accused of inciting.

Twitter was followed by Facebook and Google, which suspended Trump's YouTube channel. Similarly, Reddit banned some pro-Trump forums, and Snapchat permanently banned his account as of January 20.