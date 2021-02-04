House Minority Leader: No disciplinary actions against Rep. Greene

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced on Wednesday that he would not take disciplinary actions against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has come under fire for her anti-Semitic statements and for spreading conspiracy theories.

During a meeting with his caucus, McCarthy told members he did not want to remove Greene from her committee assignment, according to a senior GOP source who was quoted by The Hill.

In a statement released as he met with his caucus, McCarthy condemned Greene’s incendiary remarks, but offered no disciplinary actions.

“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference," the statement read. "I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today.”

McCarthy had met with Greene on Tuesday, and the GOP leader said he gave her the same message.

“I made this clear to Marjorie when we met. I also made clear that as a member of Congress we have a responsibility to hold ourselves to a higher standard than how she presented herself as a private citizen. Her past comments now have much greater meaning. Marjorie recognized this in our conversation. I hold her to her word, as well as her actions going forward,” he said, according to The Hill.

The statement comes a day before the House is set to vote on removing Greene from her committee assignments on Thursday.

In 2018, Greene wrote a Facebook post that blamed the Rothschild family for starting wildfires in California using a laser from space.

She has actively endorsed QAnon and supported social media posts that called for the execution of FBI agents and top Democratic officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Greene recently filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, accusing Biden of "enabling bribery" and "blatant nepotism" by utilizing his son Hunter Biden’s position on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Greene’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended several weeks ago, hours after she posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.