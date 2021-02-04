MK Bezalel Smotrich: 'We're working to complete the unity'

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, on Thursday afternoon responded to the discussions regarding a joint run between his party and the Jewish Home party in the upcoming elections.

Noting the Thursday morning poll which had his party crossing the electoral threshold and winning five Knesset seats, Smotrich said, "Yesterday, we took responsibility - and the results already speak for themselves."

"We are working hard to complete the unity in Religious Zionism, and we call on our friends in the Jewish Home party and on Mrs. Hagit Moshe to shake our outstreched hand and come to a true partnership, bringing everyone good news. If not now - then when?"

Earlier on Thursday, prominent Jewish Home activists sent a letter to Hagit Moshe, calling on her to withstand pressure from Smotrich and demand two realistic seats in any joint list formed between the parties.

In their letter, the activists expressed disappointment regarding the agreement signed between Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam. stating that the agreement "casts a heavy shadow on his ability to lead Religious Zionism and indicates that his intention is not for unity in Religious Zionism but trampling the Jewish Home."

They also called on Moshe "not to enter into a joint run" with Smotrich "without agreeing on two realistic places for the Jewish Home, no matter what. We are behind you and strengthen your hands not to succumb to political violence; this is not our way."