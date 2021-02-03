Religious Zionist, Otzma Yehudit parties to run together

The Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich and the Otzma Yehudit-Noam Party led by Itamar Ben Gvir signed an agreement Wednesday night to run together in the upcoming elections next month. At the same time, negotiations with the Jewish Home party continued.

"We are pleased to announce that a few minutes ago we signed with the representatives of Otzma Yehudit-Noam a technical block agreement in which representatives on their behalf will be included in the list of the Religious Zionist party for the Knesset," the Religious Zionist Party said in a statement.

"In this way, we maximize the chance that a right-wing government will be formed in Israel after the election. At the same time, negotiations will continue with the Jewish Home Party and respectable places on the list will be reserved for it," they added.

"We stand a day before the deadline for submitting the lists and call on our members in the Jewish Home to come to their senses and join us in full unification in the Religious Zionist Party out of mutual respect and appreciation and a true partnership along this path.

"We cannot allow a right-wing party to go down the drain and risk the formation of a left-wing government. Members of the Jewish Home, Come, join us, Religious Zionism wants you with us. Together we will bring about the establishment of a strong right-wing government, which will bring prosperity and growth to the State of Israel and the people of Israel over the next four years while preserving the values ​​of religious Zionism and the ideological right," they concluded.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir said, "This evening is a night of good news for the right-wing camp in general and religious Zionism in particular. We call on everyone who shares this great vision to join us and be part of the move that will save the right-wing government in the upcoming elections. "