Poll: Smotrich and Ben Gvir take five Knesset seats

A poll conducted by the Panels Politics Institute for Radio 103FM and published Thursday morning shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud party would have won 29 seats and Yesh Atid would receive 17 seats.

Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party gets 14 seats in the poll and the Yamina party 11.

The Joint Arab List is reduced to 10 seats, Yisrael Beytenu rises to eight, Shas also gets eight, and United Torah Judaism gets seven. The Labor party recovers after the primaries and gets six seats and Meretz remains stable with five seats.

The joint running agreement as a technical bloc between the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit-Noam turns out to be lucrative from the first moment, since according to the survey the agreement would allow the parties to pass the electoral threshold and win five seats.

On Wednesday night, MK Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party and the Otzma Yehudit-Noam Party signed a technical bloc agreement in which they will run together in the elections. At the same time, negotiations with Jewish Home continue.

According to the agreement, Otzma Yehudit will receive 3rd and 6th place in the list united with Smotrich. Number 2 is reserved for the Jewish Home, and the campaign will be run by Smotrich.

"We are pleased to announce that a few minutes ago we signed with the representatives of Otzma Yehudit-Noam a technical block agreement in which representatives on their behalf will be included in the list of the Religious Zionist party for the Knesset," the Religious Zionist Party said in a statement.

"In this way, we maximize the chance that a right-wing government will be formed in Israel after the election. At the same time, negotiations will continue with the Jewish Home party and respectable places on the list will be reserved for it," they added.

"We stand a day before the deadline for submitting the lists and call on our members in the Jewish Home to come to their senses and join us in full unification in the Religious Zionist Party out of mutual respect and appreciation and a true partnership along this path.

"We cannot allow a right-wing party to go down the drain and risk the formation of a left-wing government. Members of the Jewish Home, Come, join us, Religious Zionism wants you with us. Together we will bring about the establishment of a strong right-wing government, which will bring prosperity and growth to the State of Israel and the people of Israel over the next four years while preserving the values ​​of religious Zionism and the ideological right," they concluded.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir said, "This evening is a night of good news for the right-wing camp in general and Religious Zionism in particular. We call on everyone who shares this great vision to join us and be part of the move that will save the right-wing government in the upcoming elections. "