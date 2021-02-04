Jewish Home activists to Hagit Moshe: Don't succumb to political violence

A number of prominent activists in the Jewish Home party, including municipal representatives and branch heads, sent a letter to party chairwoman Hagit Moshe, calling on her not to give in to the move made by the chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Betzalel Smotrich.

"We are deputy mayors, members of councils and branch heads, members of the Jewish Home Central Committee who represent many voters across the country, expressing disgust at the dishonest political move of the National Union led by Betzalel Smotrich," they wrote.

"We are sorry that Smotrich chose to undermine the trust we were trying to build with him and while conveying a reassuring message that we were in the process of signing, he did the opposite and signed with Otzma Yehudit and Noam while we were working for true unity with him and rejecting proposals from other parties for this unity. This step casts a heavy shadow on his ability to lead Religious Zionism and indicates that his intention is not for unity in Religious Zionism but for trampling the Jewish Home," the activists added.

"We call on you not to enter into a joint run with him without agreeing on two realistic places for the Jewish Home, no matter what. We are behind you and strengthen your hands not to succumb to political violence; this is not our way. Good luck," they concluded.

Among the signatories to the letter: Shimi Bonfil, Deputy Mayor of Yehud; Asher Fahan, Deputy Chairman of the Shoham Council; Yisrael Azulai, Deputy Chairman of the Kiryat Arba Council; Eli Mazuz, Member of the Yavne City Council; Dudi Bonfil, Deputy Chairman of the Gilboa Council; Amichai Langfeld, member of the Lod City Council; Nehemiah Mansour, member of the Pardes Hanna Council; Yaniv Badolov, member of the Elad City Council; Rotem Yanai, member of the Carmiel City Council; Miri Abergel, member of the Givat Shmuel City Council; Guy David Marciano; Batsheva Shimoni; Matana Levy; Aryeh Friedman; Reuven Gur Aryeh; Itamar Bar Gil; Oren Marciano; Shimon Hazan, Deputy Mayor of Kiryat Malachi; and Shmulik Meirovich.