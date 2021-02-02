Democrats seek to expel Republican Greene from committees

Congressional Democrats on Monday moved to strip freshman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of committee assignments over incendiary comments including denying school shootings took place and expressing support for violence, Reuters reports.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduced a resolution to remove Greene from her seats on the education and budget committees of the House of Representatives. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Democrats would vote on the measure if Republicans do not take action themselves to hold her accountable.

The House Rules Committee set a hearing on the measure for Wednesday, indicating it could be on the House floor for a vote later in the week, according to Reuters.

Greene warned Democrats not to remove her from the committees, saying on Twitter that Republicans could do the same to Democrats if they gain the House majority in 2022 elections.

"And we will regain the majority, make no mistake about that," she added.

Greene has come under fire for her support of claims that school shootings were staged, including the 2012 killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

CNN reported last week that Greene, in online posts before running for office, expressed support for executing Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Last week, she raised the ire of Jewish groups after it came to light that she had embraced anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on social media.

In a Facebook post in 2018, Greene implicated “Rothschild Inc” in connection with a deadly forest fire that, she wrote, was started using laser beams from space.

Greene recently filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, accusing Biden of "enabling bribery" and "blatant nepotism" by utilizing his son Hunter Biden’s position on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Greene’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended several weeks ago, hours after she posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.