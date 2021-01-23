Died of coronavirus - after receiving second dose of vaccine

Rabbi Moshe Yosef Weisman, 81, died after he contracted coronavirus despite receiving both doses of the vaccine.

Rabbi Weisman, a resident of Ashdod, was a follower of the Bezl hasidic sect. Due to the pandemic, he did not often leave his home, and continued to keep precautions even after he received the second dose of the vaccine earlier this week.

However, Rabbi Weisman did not manage to avoid contracting coronavirus, and on Friday his situation deteriorated, leading to his death shortly prior to the onset of Shabbat (Sabbath) at sunset on Friday.

Rabbi Weisman is survived by a large family, including sons, daughters, and many descendants who follow in his footsteps.

Rabbi Weisman's funeral is currently taking place in Ashdod, the city where he lived for many years. The funeral procession began at his home, and is making its way to the Har Hamenuchot cemetery, where he will be buried.

Those who receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which is the vaccine currently in use in Israel, are protected from coronavirus one week after the second dose. Coronavirus has an incubation period of 5-14 days.