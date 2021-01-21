Health Minister considers making coronavirus vaccine available to everyone

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) is expected to hold on Thursday an additional meeting regarding expanding the coronavirus vaccine efforts to include all Israelis above the age of 16.

Edelstein's only condition to the health funds is that they reserve appointments and coronavirus vaccines for those elderly who have not yet been able to be vaccinated.

On Wednesday, for the second day in a row, over 200,000 Israelis received the vaccine. Of those, 134,000 received their first dose, and 71,000 received their second dose.

So far, 2,365,000 Israelis have been vaccinated, 692,000 of whom have received both doses.

On Wednesday, the Clalit and Meuhedet health funds announced that they would allow anyone aged 35 or over to make an appointment to be vaccinated, and even began calling their newly-eligible members to offer them the vaccine.