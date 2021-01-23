Mossad director to meet with Biden, CIA head

Yossi Cohen, director of the Mossad, is expected to leave for the United States to present Israel's demands regarding any potential nuclear deal with Iran to US President Joe Biden and the director of the CIA.

Israel's demands include immediate cessation of Iranian nuclear enrichment and the production of advanced centrifuges, renouncement of Iranian support of terrorist organizations, and for Iran to cease building up its presence in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Biden to rejoin the nuclear deal,

"The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said.

The Iranian government has ruled out the possibility of renegotiating the nuclear deal, saying it was fully discussed in detail five years ago and needs no renegotiations.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday stressed that Iran must resume compliance with the restrictions under the 2015 deal for the US to come to the table.