Watch: First press briefing of Biden's administration
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds first press briefing of President Biden's administration.
Tags: Joe Biden Jen Psaki White House
The White House
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: First press briefing of Biden's administration
Watch: First press briefing of Biden's administration
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds first press briefing of President Biden's administration.
Tags: Joe Biden Jen Psaki White House
The White House
iStock
top