Pence committed to 'orderly transition' of power

US Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he is committed to "an orderly transition and to a safe inauguration".

"We all lived through that day of January the 6th, and -- as the President made clear yesterday -- we are committed to an orderly transition and to a safe inauguration. The American people deserve nothing less," Pence said at the start of a Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing, according to CNN.

"We're going to ensure that we have a safe inauguration. That President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in as the new president and vice president of the United States. In a manner consistent with our history, with our traditions, in a way that gives honor to the American people and the United States," he added.

Several US media outlets confirmed last weekend that Pence and his wife Karen will attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Trump stated last week he would not be in attendance at the inauguration, but previous reports indicated that Pence was likely to attend the event to support the peaceful transition of power.

Biden welcomed Trump’s announcement that he will not attend his inauguration.

“One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing him not showing up," Biden told reporters.

Asked about Pence possibly being in attendance at his inauguration, he replied, “He’s welcome...I’d be honored to have him there.”