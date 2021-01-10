Pence to attend Biden's inauguration

US Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration on January 20, several US media outlets confirmed on Saturday night.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday he would not be in attendance at the inauguration, but previous reports indicated that Pence was likely to attend the event to support the peaceful transition of power.

Biden on Friday welcomed Trump’s announcement that he will not attend his inauguration.

“One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing him not showing up," Biden told reporters.

Asked about Pence possibly being in attendance at his inauguration, he replied, “He’s welcome...I’d be honored to have him there.”