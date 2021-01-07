Report: Pence to attend Biden inauguration

US Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January, Politico reported Thursday.

Sources close to Pence said he is likely to attend the event to support the peaceful transition of power.

“It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now,” a confidant of the Vice President's was quoted as saying.

Supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol building in Washington DC yesterday, breaking into the American legislature and clashing with police and security forces. Four people died during the chaos, including a woman who was shot and killed.