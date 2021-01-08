Biden: Trump not coming to my inauguration is a good thing

US President-elect Joe Biden reacted on Friday to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will not attend his inauguration on January 20.

"I was told on the way over here that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration. One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing him not showing up," Biden told reporters.

Biden also said he “looked forward” to Trump leaving office. “I think it’s important to get on with the business of getting him out of office. The quickest way that that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th.”

Asked about Vice President Mike Pence possibly being in attendance at his inauguration, Biden replied, “He’s welcome...I’d be honored to have him there.”

Trump earlier ended weeks of speculation and confirmed in a tweet he would not be in attendance at Biden's inauguration.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," he wrote.

On Thursday, Politico reported that Vice President Mike Pence will attend Biden’s inauguration.

Sources close to Pence said he is likely to attend the event to support the peaceful transition of power.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that former President George W. Bush, the only living former Republican president, will attend Biden’s inauguration.

Former President Jimmy Carter, however, will not attend the inauguration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This inauguration will be the first that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, will have missed since he was sworn in as the 39th president of the United States in 1977.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)