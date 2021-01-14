Home of Esther Horgan's murderer to be partially demolished

Soldiers map home of suspect in murder of Esther Horgan

Major General Tamir Yadai, commander of the IDF's Central Command, on Wednesday signed an order to demolish two floors of the home in which terrorist Muhammad Kabha, who murdered Esther Horgan, lived.

The order was issued after the petition filed by the family of the terrorist against the demolition was rejected.

Several weeks ago, the IDF operated in the Palestinian Arab village of Tura to map the terrorist's home.

Kabha, who was arrested late last month in connection with Horgan’s murder, confessed and reenacted the act.