IDF maps home of suspect in Esther Horgan's murder

IDF soldier operated overnight Thursday in the Palestinian Arab village of Tura and mapped the home of the terrorist suspected of murdering Esther Horgan earlier this week.

The mapping was done to examine the possibility of demolishing the home.

The terrorist, who was arrested on Thursday, reportedly confessed during his interrogation to murdering Horgan.

Channel 13 News on Thursday reported details from the Israel Security Agency’s investigation: The terrorist does not belong to a particular terrorist organization, and waited in the forest for an Israeli victim.

The terrorist, who was captured by IDF and Yamam forces, surprised Horgan, hit her on the head several times and then hid her body. Intelligence on the killer's identity was received approximately one day after the murder. Security forces waited for an indication that he was at home and arrested him when he went up to the roof.

The terrorist, a 40-year-old man, has a history of hostile terrorist activity. He was taken for questioning in broad daylight and did not object to his arrest. Several other Palestinian Arabs were arrested along with him.





