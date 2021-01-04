Suspect in killing of Esther Horgan admits to the murder

Israeli security forces revealed the identity Monday of the Palestinian Arab terrorist arrested late last month in connection with the murder of Esther Horgan.

On Monday, Israel’s military censor cleared for publication details of the arrest and interrogation of the terrorist, along with his identity.

The suspect is 40-year-old Muhammad Maroach Kabha, a resident of the town of Tura al-Gharbiyyeh, near Jenin in Samaria.

Kabha has a history of terrorist activity, and served multiple sentences for terrorism.

Israeli security forces also arrested four Palestinian Arabs suspected of aiding Kabha while he hid from police.