IDF to demolish 2 floors of home of Esther Horgan murderer

An official announcement of IDF intention to demolish the two floors where Muhammad Kabha lived was served today to his family.

Kabha carried out an attack on December 20, 2020, in which the late Esther Horgan was murdered in the Reihan forest.

The murderer's family was given the opportunity to file an objection against the demolition, and it is expected to do so with the assistance of radical leftist groups.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) paid a condolence call Wednesday morning to the family of Esther Horgan.

"I have no doubt that this was a huge tragedy," Gantz said. "I wish you strength in your paths, as you are with each other, supporting each other."

"We need to continue to dig into the territory here, in this beautiful place where you're living. I know this area."

Binyamin Horgan, the bereaved widower of Esther Horgan, told Gantz that the family wants "to add light through building as the answer to murder, and to strengthen construction in northern Samaria."