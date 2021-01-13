Syria reports Israeli air strikes near Iraq border

Syrian media reported on Tuesday night that Israel conducted air strikes in the Deir Ezzor district and the city of Al-Bukamal, near the border with Iraq.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported explosions on the Syrian-Iraqi border as a result of air strikes on Syrian territory.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

A week ago, Syrian TV reported that the country’s air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike over southern Damascus

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that explosions were heard in the skies over Damascus.

Two weeks ago, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in the Damascus area and thwarted an Israeli air strike.

According to reports, one person was killed in the air strike and three soldiers were injured.

Several days earlier, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in response to an “Israeli aggression” near Masyaf in northwestern Syria.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least six Iranian-aligned fighters were killed and more injured in the air strike.

Satellite footage published after that air strike showed that it destroyed four production buildings that were used for mixing and casting components of missile engines and warheads.