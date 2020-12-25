Report: Syrian air defense systems respond to 'Israeli aggression'

Syrian air defense systems were activated on Thursday night in response to an “Israeli aggression” near Masyaf in northwestern Syria, the state news agency SANA reported.

Syrian state TV reported earlier that explosions had been heard in Syria's central region.

No further details are available at this time.

Last month, Syrian media reported air strikes, which were attributed to Israel, in the southern Quneitra area and in Jabal Mana', southeast of the capital Damascus. Syrian television reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated and intercepted targets.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights later said that 19 pro-Iran militia fighters were killed in the air strikes.

A week before this incident, IDF fighter jets attacked military targets in Syria belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian army.

The attack was carried out in response to the placement of explosives near the border fence with Syria in Israeli territory, by a Syrian squad operating under Iranian guidance.