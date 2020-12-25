Satellite photos: Syria air strike destroyed weapons factory

Satellite photos posted on Friday by ImageSat International company reveal the damage caused by Thursday night’s air strike in Masyaf, Syria, which Syrian authorities attributed to Israel.

According to ImageSat, “The attack destroyed four SSM production buildings that were probably used for mixing and casting components of missile engines and warheads.”

The factory's primary mission, according to the company, “is related to the production of missile engines, rockets, and warheads.”

On Thursday night, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in response to an “Israeli aggression” near Masyaf in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said that Israeli missiles had been launched from northern Lebanon toward the Masyaf area. It added that the "air defense systems have successfully intercepted the attack and shot down most of the missiles."

On Friday, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least six Iranian-aligned fighters were killed and more injured in the air strike.

Israel has not commented on the air strike.

