Dershowitz: I won't defend Trump because there won't be a trial

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who defended US President Donald Trump during his impeachment last January, stated that he will not defend Trump if he is impeached again because the case will not go to trial before Trump leaves office later this month.

In an interview with Efi Triger on Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) Sunday morning, Dershowitz said that "I don't think there will be a second impeachment trial. He might be impeached by the House of Representatives, without hearing any witnesses, without having a lawyer, just on the basis that the Democrats have more votes than the Republicans. So there won't be a trial in the House of Representatives. By the time the case got to the Senate, he will be out of office."

"The Democrats simply want to impeach him symbolically, even though they know they can't try him. It would be like indicting somebody for a crime and denying him the right to have a trial. It would be utterly and completely unfair, but that's the way it's going to happen," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz condemned Trump's speech to his supporters prior to the riot in which demonstrators broke into the Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday, but said that there was nothing in the speech that was impeachable because it was protected by the First Amendment.

One protester and one police officer were killed during the riots, which have been called an "insurrection" by Democrats and Republicans alike. Three other rioters died from unspecified medical crisis during the storming of the Capitol.

CNN reported that President Trump is considering having his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Dershowitz defend him if he faces another impeachment trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Democrats are prepared to move forward with impeachment next week if Trump doesn't resign.

House Democrats plan to introduce their impeachment resolution on Monday, when the House next comes into session. The latest draft of the impeachment resolution, obtained by CNN, includes one article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection."

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said on Wednesday she was drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump following the violence at the US Capitol.

The Senate last year voted to acquit Trump after an impeachment trial led by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

Dershowitz was a member of Trump’s defense team at that impeachment trial.