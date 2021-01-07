Rep. Omar drawing up impeachment articles against Trump

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Wednesday said she was drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after mobs broke into the US Capitol during the session certifying Joe Biden’s election victory, Reuters reports.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” Omar tweeted.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another Democratic lawmaker and member of the so-called “Squad” of which Omar is also a member, responded with, “Impeach.”

Omar’s call came after hundreds of protesters marched from a Trump rally near the White House to the Capitol and stormed the building.

A woman who was shot inside the building during the riots later died of her injuries.

Police declared the Capitol to be secured around 6:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

The Senate last year voted to acquit Trump after an impeachment trial led by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.