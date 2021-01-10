Trump considering Giuliani and Dershowitz for impeachment team

US President Donald Trump is considering having Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz defend him if he faces another impeachment trial, two sources familiar with the matter said Saturday, according to CNN.

Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, is expected to represent him, the sources said, and Trump is also considering hiring Dershowitz.

Dershowitz declined to comment to CNN, saying, "I don't talk to CNN, I sue them." A Giuliani spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Democrats are prepared to move forward with impeachment next week if Trump doesn't resign.

House Democrats plan to introduce their impeachment resolution on Monday, when the House next comes into session. The latest draft of the impeachment resolution, obtained by CNN, includes one article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection."

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said on Wednesday she was drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump following the violence at the US Capitol.

The Senate last year voted to acquit Trump after an impeachment trial led by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

Dershowitz was a member of Trump’s defense team at that impeachment trial.