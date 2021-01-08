Poll: Likud gains strength, Huldai loses momentum

A poll published on Channel 13 News on Friday finds that the Likud is gaining strength while Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai’s new party, The Israelis, is losing momentum.

If elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would win 31 seats and be the largest party in the Knesset.

Gideon Sa’ar's New Hope wins 16 seats in this poll, as does Yesh Atid headed by Yair Lapid. Naftali Bennett’s Yamina has 13 seats in this poll, and the predominantly Arab Joint List wins 10.

The haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, each have seven seats in this poll, Yisrael Beytenu headed by Avigdor Liberman with six seats, Huldai’s party wins just five seats as does Meretz led by Nitzan Horowitz. Benny Gantz's Blue and White party continues to struggle and is approaching the electoral threshold with only four seats in this poll.

Parties that fail to pass the electoral threshold in this poll are the Labor Party (1.1%), Tnufa led by Ofer Shelah (0.9%), the New Economic Party of Prof. Yaron Zelekha (1.3%), Gesher led by Orly Levy-Abekasis (0.4%) and the Jewish Home (1.2%).

The bloc backing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, which includes the Likud, Shas and United Torah Judaism, has a total of 45 seats. The bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu, which includes New Hope, Yesh Atid, Blue and White, The Israelis, Yisrael Beytenu, Meretz and the Joint List, wins 62 seats.

Even if Bennett decides to join the pro-Netanyahu bloc, it will have 58 seats and will not be able to form a right-wing government.

