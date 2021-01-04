Ofer Shelah: I will not run in the Labor party primaries

Former MK Ofer Shelah, who recently left the Yesh Atid party and formed a party of his own named Tnufa (lit. momentum), spoke to Radio 103FM on Sunday and said he would not run in the primaries of the Labor party.

Shelah’s comments came after a court ruled that Labor must hold primaries, despite outgoing chairman Amir Peretz’s desire to cancel them.

"I will not run in the Labor party primaries," Shelah said emphatically and immediately added, "I will not oppose alliances, alliances can be considered. Unfortunately the Labor party is in a constant mess, I am not sure the last legal word has been spoken in this context, so there is nothing more to talk about. We need to see who gets elected there and how."

Shelah explained why his party was formed. "I launched a party with a clear left-wing statement, which advocates for a political course and equality and a new economic plan."

Asked whether he believes he will pass the electoral threshold, he replied, "We are at a very early stage, seats are moving from one party to another. There is a tsunami in our camp that is causing people to currently have nowhere to stop. They do not see an ideological alternative that will also be in the next government. Once that is made clear, there are enough people who want it."