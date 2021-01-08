The most unique leader of the people of Israel

Did Moshe desire to create a new Hebrew nation in Midian that would be free from the psychological degradation of slavery?

What incident made the Egyptians so fearful of the children of Israel?

Why was it so important to Moshe that he kill the Egyptian overseer when he could have simply ordered him to stop beating the Hebrew slave?

What was the incident with Moshe nearly being killed at the inn for not circumcising his son really about?

Rabbi Yehuda Hakohen with the big questions and the great answers from the weekly Parasha.