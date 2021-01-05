Biden: Trump spends more time whining than doing his job

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused President Donald Trump of “whining and complaining” about the outcome of the election instead of focusing on vaccinating Americans against coronavirus, The Hill reports.

Speaking at a rally in Atlanta for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the Tuesday runoff election in Georgia, Biden accused Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of putting their loyalty to Trump ahead of the people of Georgia.

Biden also fumed at Trump over the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, saying it had gotten off to a “godawful start.” He accused Trump of spending his time obsessing over his election loss, rather than addressing the pandemic that has ravaged the nation.

“Getting America vaccinated will be one of the most difficult operational challenges this nation has faced, but we’ve known that for months and this administration has gotten off to a godawful start. The President spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem. I don’t know why he still wants the job. He doesn’t want to do the work,” he charged.

Biden did not specifically mention Trump’s phone call in which he pressured Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” enough votes to change the outcome of the election. A recording of that phone call was published by The Washington Post on Sunday.

He did, however, implicitly rebuked Trump and his Republican allies for their claims of election fraud and over their efforts to contest the outcome of election.

“Politicians cannot assert, take or seize power, it is given, granted by the American people alone and we can never give that up,” Biden said. “It’s always the will of the people that must prevail, so today, tomorrow, go vote.”

He then accused Perdue and Loeffler of enabling Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, saying, “You have two senators who think their loyalty is to Trump, not to Georgia, who think they swore an oath to Donald Trump and not the US constitution.”

Biden’s speech also comes two days before the Electoral College results are tallied in Congress.

A group of a dozen Republican senators, spearheaded by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), have said they would seek to challenge Biden’s victory.

The electors recently met and officially affirmed Biden's election win. Following that, several senior Republicans congratulated Biden, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who acknowledged Biden for the first time as President-elect.