Electoral College certifies Biden victory

Joe Biden officially clinched the US presidency on Monday after the Electoral College confirmed his victory.

Biden cleared the 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College count when California concluded its count. Overall, Biden won 306 electoral votes compared to 232 won by President Donald Trump.

Earlier on Monday, Electoral College delegates in all six battleground states where Trump contested the results cast their ballots for Biden, despite dozens of legal battles by the President.

Biden picked up 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, 16 in Georgia, 16 in Michigan, 11, in Arizona, 10 in Wisconsin, and six in Nevada.

The Trump campaign had filed lawsuits challenging the results in all six states, alleging massive voter fraud which swung the election in Biden's favor.

Trump said several weeks ago that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden, even though it would be a mistake.

The President continued to claim there was voter fraud in the recent election, saying "those numbers are incorrect numbers."

He would not say whether he would attend Biden’s inauguration.