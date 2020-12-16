Senate Majority Leader congratulates Biden

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden and acknowledged him for the first time as President-elect.

"I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden," McConnell said. "Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result. But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken."

McConnell also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying "all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time."

His statement came a day after electors met and officially affirmed Biden's election win.

McConnell began his remarks with praise for what President Donald’s Trump's "endless" accomplishments during four years in office. He added that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "deserve our thanks."

The Republican leader had previously declined to congratulate Biden or recognize him as the President-elect and noted that Trump had a right to challenge voting irregularities in court.