Gideon Sa'ar: We will include Arabs and Muslims

The chairman of the New Hope party, former MK Gideon Sa’ar, made clear on Tuesday evening that he is interested in including Arabs and Muslims on his Knesset slate.

"I have another five weeks until the lists are submitted, but we will include minorities on our list for the Knesset. This is important to me," he said in an interview with the Arabic language Hala TV.

When asked by the interviewer if he also means Muslims, Sa’ar replied, "Why not? The question is a question of a path.”

So far, a number of Knesset members have joined Sa’ar and his party, most of them from the Likud movement, some of whom have subsequently resigned from the Knesset.

Among those who have joined are MK Yifat Shasha Biton, former Minister Ze’ev Elkin and former MKs Michal Shir and Sharren Haskel.