Zeev Elkin joins Saar's party

Minister Zeev Elkin announced that he was joining Gideon Saar's New Hope party.

He was critical of the PM, saying "I see how with Netanyahu, personal interest trumps national interest. We are going to elections because you want to appoint a State Attorney and influence your trial."

"You brought to Likud fear to express criticism and a Byzantine Court. MKs that will run to news outlets will criticize me with full force, but behind closed doors they say the same thing about you."

"You have no problem to make promises and lie. You're building on Bennett to forget what you did to him out of a battered woman syndrome," he said, adding "In this situation I can no longer tell Israeli citizens to vote for you, and be a minister in your government."

New Hope leader Gideon Sa;ar welcomed the decision of Minister Ze'ev Elkin to leave the Likud to join his new party.

"This day, when Ze'ev joins the leading leadership of NewHope, is a significant day for me. Ze'ev will serve as deputy chairman of New Hope and a senior partner in leading the movement and the state," Sa'ar said.

Sa'ar added that Elkin's decision "testifies to his honesty and courage."