MK Yifat Shasha-Biton joins Gideon Sa'ar's new party

MK Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton from the Likud's 'Kulanu' faction announced TTuesday afternoon that she would join former MK Gideon Sa'ar's new political party.

Sa'ar said on Saturday night that he was looking into bringing Shasha-Biton into his party after he left the Likud, but no final decision had been made.

Shasha-Biton, the chairperson of the Coronavirus Committee in the Knesset, served as Minister of Construction and Housing and as Chairman of the Committee on the Rights of the Child in the 20th Knesset and before that as Deputy Mayor of Kiryat Shmona. Shasha-Biton will be number 2 on Gideon Saar's list, alongside Yoaz Handel and Zvi Hauser.

Shasha-Biton made headlines earlier this year when the Coronavirus Committee she chaired refused to approve several decisions made by the government. This refusal led to attacks against her from within the Likud party.

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar said she had no place in the Likud party because of what he called her "opposition work" within the party.

MK Osnat Mark from the Likud responded to Shasha-Biton's resignation: '' Since the retirement of Ehud Olmert, the Likud has not experienced such a severe loss as the departure of Shasha Bitton. So long and good riddance. We advanced another spot. All the bad apples are leaving."