Likud MK Sharren Haskel resigns from Knesset, joins New Hope party

MK Sharren Haskel resigned from the Knesset Wednesday morning and left the Likud party, Haskel announced in a press conference.

Haskel, who has served in the Knesset with the Likud since 2015, told reporters Wednesday that she is joining the New Hope party, which was recently established by former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar.

“This past year has made it clear how big the differences are between the values and norms that define the Likud today,” and the values the party claims to uphold, said Haskel.

“All that’s come of the party’s promises for judicial reform are just words. The promise to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria has been neglected. Initiatives to lower prices and the cost of living were torpedoed.”

“But worst of all, the current government has failed completely to manage the state’s affairs, and betrayed the trust citizens placed in the state. Recent events only prove that this government has no mandate to continue to govern.”

Haskel, who has repeatedly topped the Liberty Index’s list of most libertarian-leaning Israeli lawmakers, pushing for the legalization of cannabis and the reduction of government regulations.

Last December, Haskel backed Gideon Sa’ar’s bid to challenge Binyamin Netanyahu for control of the Likud.

She is the fourth Likud lawmaker to announce plans to run on the New Hope list in the coming election.

Along with former MK Gideon Sa’ar, Michal Shir also resigned her Knesset seat to join the New Hope. MK Yifat Shasha-Biton has been given the second spot on the New Hope list, but has yet to resign from the Knesset.